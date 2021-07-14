Energy Alert
Voters renew half-cent tax in special election

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport voters approved the renewal of a half-cent tax for economic development, according to unofficial election results.

Voters approved the renewal by a vote of 421 to 161.

The tax remains in effect for another ten years.

In 2002, Newport first passed a half-cent tax for economic development creating thousands of jobs across the town.

A decade ago, the tax passed with 76% of the vote.

