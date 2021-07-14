Voters renew half-cent tax in special election
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - Newport voters approved the renewal of a half-cent tax for economic development, according to unofficial election results.
Voters approved the renewal by a vote of 421 to 161.
The tax remains in effect for another ten years.
In 2002, Newport first passed a half-cent tax for economic development creating thousands of jobs across the town.
A decade ago, the tax passed with 76% of the vote.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.