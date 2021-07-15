Authorities: Man arrested, causing $25,000 worth of damage

Energy Alert
Trey Johnson of Walnut Ridge was arrested Thursday on suspicion of nearly a dozen charges after Randolph County deputies say he caused nearly $25,000 worth of damage at a local salvage yard.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man faces nearly a dozen charges after authorities say he caused about $25,000 worth of damage at a Randolph County salvage yard, officials said Thursday.

Trey Johnson of Walnut Ridge was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, criminal mischief-1st degree, three counts of breaking or entering, theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000, theft $1,000 or less, two counts of unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime and criminal trespass.

Randolph County authorities said in a probable cause affidavit that deputies went to Shannon Salvage after getting a call from someone at the business.

The man told deputies that he was cutting metal and heard a loader startup. The man went to check on the loader and noticed Johnson, driving the loader with a vehicle on the forks.

“When the suspect saw (the man), he backed up into the building where the loader was stored, causing roughly $25,000 worth of damage to the building by keeping the vehicle on the forks raised and hitting the roof. He then backed the loader over a tank, knocking down a fence before getting a loader stuck,” officials said in the affidavit.

Johnson then took off running to a nearby trailer park on Tenco Road, deputies said.

Deputies continued searching for Johnson, but later got a call about him near a vehicle at a shop.

“Deputies arrived and found Trey Johnson asleep in the front of the truck and arrested him without incident,” authorities said.

Johnson was released from custody Thursday afternoon, awaiting a probable cause hearing Friday.

