Batesville All-State pitcher Gage Wood commits to Arkansas

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Diamond Pioneer is thinking Diamond Hog.

Batesville junior pitcher Gage Wood tweeted Wednesday that he decommitted from Kansas State. He verballed with Arkansas for the 2022 recruiting class.

After careful thought and consideration and talking with my family, I have decided to decommit from Kansas State and commit to the University Arkansas. I want to thank the coaching staff from KState. I’ve always dreamed of being a hog and now I’ll be one in 2022. WPS #omahogs pic.twitter.com/P5rE8Q5mTz — Gage Wood (@GageWood_14) July 15, 2021

Wood had a stellar 2021 season on the mound for the Pioneers. He had 138 strikeouts and a 0.42 ERA. Wood tossed a no-hitter for Batesville in the 1st Round of the 5A State Tournament. He landed on the AP All Arkansas Baseball Team and was the AP 5A Co-Player of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.