Batesville All-State pitcher Gage Wood commits to Arkansas

Batesville pitcher tossed a no-hitter Thursday in the 5A 1st Round
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Diamond Pioneer is thinking Diamond Hog.

Batesville junior pitcher Gage Wood tweeted Wednesday that he decommitted from Kansas State. He verballed with Arkansas for the 2022 recruiting class.

Wood had a stellar 2021 season on the mound for the Pioneers. He had 138 strikeouts and a 0.42 ERA. Wood tossed a no-hitter for Batesville in the 1st Round of the 5A State Tournament. He landed on the AP All Arkansas Baseball Team and was the AP 5A Co-Player of the Year.

