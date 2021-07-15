Cal Ripken Southwest Regional begins Friday in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the diamond will be on display this weekend.

Paragould is hosting the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional in the 9 year old and 11 year old divisions. Teams from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be in action at Francis Bland Park.

Pool play starts on Friday, bracket play begins on Saturday. The 9 year old championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00pm. The 11 year old championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00am.

