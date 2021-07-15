Energy Alert
Cal Ripken Southwest Regional begins Friday in Paragould

Paragould is hosting the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of the diamond will be on display this weekend.

Paragould is hosting the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional in the 9 year old and 11 year old divisions. Teams from Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi will be in action at Francis Bland Park.

Pool play starts on Friday, bracket play begins on Saturday. The 9 year old championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 2:00pm. The 11 year old championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 10:00am.

You can keep track of the tournament at the following links

Cal Ripken Southwest Regional - 9 Year Old

Cal Ripken Southwest Regional - 11 Year Old

