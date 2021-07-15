Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Fact Finders: Adios to Temporary Tags

The state estimates it lost 26 million in unpaid taxes in one recent year.
By Paul Adler
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Hardly a week goes by when we don’t get a complaint about drivers with expired temporary tags. On this Fact Finders, we’re answering this question; Is anything being done about drivers with expired tags? The answer is YES.

If you’re out and about you can find plenty of cars with expired temp tags. Past due by not just days, not just weeks, but, by months.

In Missouri, you can go buy a car, truck or SUV and drive off the lot with the tag. You’re then supposed to go to the local license office in 30 days and pay your taxes. But., not everyone does.

The state estimates it lost 26 million in unpaid taxes in one recent year.

Now, new legislation just signed by the governor will provide money to change the system. In short, the D-M-V will get a new computer system and you’ll soon pay taxes before driving your new ride.

“So, we have a lot of those offices around the state. And they’re not all right now working on the same computer system. So, they’ve got different systems that don’t communicate well. They don’t communicate all that well to the State Department of Revenue. And so yes, this will take time, but the message is this is a step in the right direction, and really a fairness issue for all those all those drivers out there,” commented Missouri Senator Lincoln Hough of Greene County.

Hough says The Department of Revenue is currently getting specs together for what it wants. Then, they’ll request bids on that new computer system.

So, for those upset with the expired tags you see on cars, it won’t change next week. But change is coming..., eventually.

If you have something you want us to investigate, email us at factfinders@ky3.com.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
Man accused of raping, burning woman
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage

Latest News

Nurses have been seeing an increase of patients in their ICU.
‘When the numbers go up, our morale goes down:’ ICU nurses discuss COVID increase
Blake Davis, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed...
Man arrested in child porn case
Trey Johnson of Walnut Ridge was arrested Thursday on suspicion of nearly a dozen charges after...
Authorities: Man arrested, causing $25,000 worth of damage
More companies are adding incentives to bring in new employees
The gap between job openings and new hires continues to grow
Homeowners in southeast Missouri are needed to participate in a research study on earthquake...
Southeast Mo. homeowners needed for research study on earthquake awareness