The gap between job openings and new hires continues to grow

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The minimum wage in Arkansas rose to $11 this year, but the number of people leaving the workforce is trending upward.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are over 9 million job openings but only 5.9 million people are being hired.

A former economics professor said Thursday he believes a lot of this has to do with pay.

“We hear the words, there is a labor shortage, but you should finish off that sentence with saying there is a labor shortage at today’s wage,” said Gary Latanich, emeritus professor of economics.

Once companies started to reopen, they needed employees to help get their products out. The problem they ran into was a shortage of workers.

Latanich said workers who were getting unemployment benefits were making enough for them to second-guess going back to a low-paying job.

“Now that on a yearly basis doesn’t get you the median. You’re still at where the average person is, but you were close,” said Latanich. “You were at a lifestyle where probably took away a lot of the uncertainty.”

According to Mark Young, President of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, the tactics companies are taking are doing okay.

Young said more businesses in this area are open and expanding as they try to recover from last year.

“It’s been interesting if you look at the total number of total workers we have in Craighead County,” said Young. “We are still not back to our pre-COVID numbers yet, but we are really close. So, every single month that we see statistics those numbers continue to go up.”

With some products in high demand, companies are using incentives to get people to work for them.

Some here in Jonesboro are offering at least $10 more than minimum wage.

We did a poll asking if current employees should receive the same incentives as new hires.

So far, the majority of you say, yes.

“It suggests that, yes, there are a lot of job openings but they are too low pay,” said Latanich. “And if you would simply up your wage rate. You would get the workers.”

