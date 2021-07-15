Energy Alert
IMPACT Independence sets new five-year plan

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Education, tourism, quality of life, and economic prosperity are four cornerstones in developing a healthy city or county, and the best places to make an impact.

Since 2016, IMPACT Independence has spurred growth in Independence County, by creating more funding in the area.

“Any time we are seeking funding for grants or partners, they always want to know what our strategic plan is and if we have identified priorities,” said Crystal Johnson, the CEO of Batesville’s Chamber of Commerce.

It’s been a successful five years, but the organization has no intention of slowing down.

“We are looking at celebrating the accomplishments from the plan, adding new strategic opportunities, and removing old goals that don’t make much sense anymore,” Johnson said.

Leaders of Independence County’s four school districts and two colleges met Wednesday, in the final meeting to nail down what can and will be done to improve education.

“It was really good to come together to see leaders from all the school districts and all the colleges and universities in our area to come together and really pair down on all these great ideas we’ve had and come up with some realistic goals for the next five years,” said Brian Shock, Ed.D, from UACCB.

The primary goals include retaining and hiring qualified teachers and providing innovative education.

Apart from education, IMPACT is looking to improve broadband across the county.

“Affordability is one thing when we’re talking about broadband, but access is our biggest barrier,” Johnson said. “There are parts of Independence County that have zero access to Wi-Fi.”

The official new plan will be released in January, and everyone involved is excited and hopeful to have a full five years that won’t be stopped by a pandemic.

