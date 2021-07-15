Jones Bar-B-Q Diner reopens after fire

MARIANNA, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) -After suffering a fire five months ago, Jones Bar-B-Q Diner in Marianna is open for business.

According to content partner KARK, a ribbon cutting was held Wednesday with about 100 people in attendance.

Owner James Jones was full of emotion during the business reopening.

“My granddaddy’s uncle started it, his name was Uncle Joe. It went from him to my granddaddy, to my daddy to me,” Jones said. “When it hit me it was the fourth generation, and my son it will be 5.”

After the fire, Little Rock non-profit The Venture Center and Jones’ son raised more than $67,000 to rebuild.

Right now, Jones says he has no plans to retire, but his son will take over and help as needed.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.