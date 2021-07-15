July 15: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The only relief from today’s 90°F heat will be a strong breeze, so be sure to find some shade.

Temperatures will go down over the next few days as rain becomes likely.

Expect scattered showers and storms from Friday into the weekend with our next cold front.

This front will drop a one-inch rainfall across much of Region 8 by early next week.

Afternoon highs during this time will only reach the mid-80s.

News Headlines

A potent weedkiller could destroy nearly 800,000 acres of crops in east Arkansas.

Jonesboro and 143 other cities in the United States will keep their metropolitan status after a federal proposal to downgrade the cities was not adopted.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is now requiring employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus or be terminated.

