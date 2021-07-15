Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

July 15: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, July 15. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The only relief from today’s 90°F heat will be a strong breeze, so be sure to find some shade.

Temperatures will go down over the next few days as rain becomes likely.

Expect scattered showers and storms from Friday into the weekend with our next cold front.

This front will drop a one-inch rainfall across much of Region 8 by early next week.

Afternoon highs during this time will only reach the mid-80s.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

A potent weedkiller could destroy nearly 800,000 acres of crops in east Arkansas.

Jonesboro and 143 other cities in the United States will keep their metropolitan status after a federal proposal to downgrade the cities was not adopted.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis is now requiring employees to get vaccinated against coronavirus or be terminated.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
Man accused of raping, burning woman
School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

The only relief from today’s 90°F heat will be a strong breeze, so be sure to find some shade.
Bryan's Thursday forecast, July 15
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage
There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...
Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage
(Source: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital)
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital requiring employee vaccination