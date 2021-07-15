Man arrested in child porn case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man will appear in court Friday after his arrest on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Jonesboro police said on social media that officers with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division and the Street Crimes Unit executed a search warrant Thursday morning in south Jonesboro.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Blake Aaron Davis on suspicion of possessing/distributing viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

According to police, the case centered around videos and images of juveniles located on Davis’s computer.

A judge set a $250,000 temporary bond. Davis will appear in district court on Friday.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

