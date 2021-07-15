MoDOT: Motorcycle deaths climbing in state

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says motorcycle deaths are climbing in the state.

So far in 2021, the department said there have been 65 motorcyclists deaths, which is an increase of 25 percent from this time in 2020.

They said 35 of the motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet, compared to two at this point last year.

Missouri law requires riders under the age of 26 or anyone operating under an instruction permit to wear a DOT-compliant helmet. However, all motorcyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet to be as safe as possible.

MoDOT calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the “100 Deadliest Days” for motorists.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.