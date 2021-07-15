Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

MoDOT: Motorcycle deaths climbing in state

So far in 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation said there have been 65 motorcyclists...
So far in 2021, the Missouri Department of Transportation said there have been 65 motorcyclists death in the state.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation says motorcycle deaths are climbing in the state.

So far in 2021, the department said there have been 65 motorcyclists deaths, which is an increase of 25 percent from this time in 2020.

They said 35 of the motorcyclists were not wearing a helmet, compared to two at this point last year.

Missouri law requires riders under the age of 26 or anyone operating under an instruction permit to wear a DOT-compliant helmet. However, all motorcyclists are encouraged to wear a helmet to be as safe as possible.

MoDOT calls the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day the “100 Deadliest Days” for motorists.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
Man accused of raping, burning woman
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage

Latest News

City improves roads after winter weather damage
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.
ARDOT begins construction process
Crews start on year-long project to improve Jonesboro traffic
Emergency crews responded to multiple-vehicle crash
Law enforcement in Arkansas cracking down on speeding drivers