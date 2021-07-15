Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Music for the ages: 103-year-old Bismarck woman celebrates birthday with music

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Music can be good therapy. It can also help us through the tough times and help us celebrate the good.

Perhaps no one knows that better than Hulda Erdman. She has been playing the piano and singing most of her life. At 103 years old, she still tickles the ivory whenever she can.

Erdman has dozens of notebooks filled with church hymns.

“They’re all favorites, I guess. I can’t just pick one,” she said with a laugh.

There are no music notes on these pages, just words. That’s enough for Erdman.

“I play by ear,” she stated.

She’s never had a lesson and can’t read music, but her love of music inspired her to give it a shot.

“I started learning to play when I was young, maybe 12 or 14 years old,” she recalled.

Music has always been her favorite pastime; it’s helped her through some tough times.

“I used to play all Sunday afternoon after my husband died. That was my pastime Sundays. I would come home from church and then I’d sit down and play and sing,” said Erdman.

Erdman recently celebrated a birthday.

“Yes, on July 6,” she said. “I’m 103. I’m starting to get all wrinkled,” she joked.

To celebrate, she held a little concert for staff and residents at the Baptist Health Care Center, where she lives. Staff live-streamed that performance on their Facebook page. That video got thousands of views.

“I couldn’t believe it was all the way to Washington, D.C. and Maryland,” said Erdman.

The video prompted hundreds of birthday wishes and even phone calls from far-away family.

Erdman isn’t really sure what the secret to living such a long life is, but she says her faith and her time spent making music might be the keys.

“The Lord was good to me,” she added.

Erdman grew up in a musical family. She was one of 13 kids who grew up on a farm near Beulah. Her parents as well as her brothers and sisters all love to sing and played several instruments by ear, including the piano, accordion and guitar.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
Missouri prosecutors filed dozens of charges in connection to the 2018 Ride the Ducks boat...
Prosecutor files charges in deadly 2018 duck boat tragedy

Latest News

Sheriff David West says this is the first COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the...
COVID-19 outbreak hits county jail
Voting in Blytheville
Voters in Mississippi County to determine fate of half-cent sales tax
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect
The sales tax passed in 2003 and again in 2011, with the upcoming tax scheduled to sunset in...
Voters in Mississippi County to determine fate of half-cent sales tax
They’re still waiting on the results of over 60 tests.
COVID-19 outbreak hits county jail