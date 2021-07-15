Energy Alert
NEA Baptist, St. Bernards provide COVID-19 testing, vaccine update

Both NEA Baptist and St. Bernards hospitals in Jonesboro unveiled the latest COVID-19 testing and vaccine updates Wednesday.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A pair of Northeast Arkansas hospitals shared recent COVID-19 numbers, and the positive testing rate at one of them is the highest since January 21.

According to Ty Jones, marketing director of NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, the hospital has administered 1,633 tests so far in July, with 213 of those results being positive.

Jones said 78% of those testing positive are aged 50 or older, while 14.49% are between the ages of 35-49.

For the younger population at NEA Baptist, 5.64% of positive tests are those between 21-34, while just 1.03% of positive results are for those between the ages of 12-20.

According to Jones, hospitalizations remain between 7-15 people.

At St. Bernards, the hospital has held two vaccination clinics, giving a little more than 180 doses, with the next clinic scheduled for Friday.

According to Mitchell Nail, media relations manager, the hospital is primarily dealing with patients from the northeast and the north-central parts of the state, along with patients from southeast Missouri.

