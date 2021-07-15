Southeast Mo. homeowners needed for research study on earthquake awareness

Energy Alert
Homeowners in southeast Missouri are needed to participate in a research study on earthquake awareness.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Homeowners in southeast Missouri are needed to participate in a research study on earthquake awareness.

Researchers from the University of Missouri Disaster and Community Crisis Center are recruiting homeowners from New Madrid and Cape Girardeau counties who are 25 years old or older.

The study is on perceptions of earthquakes and earthquake insurance.

For Cape Girardeau County volunteers, the focus groups will be on Wednesday, July 28 at 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway.

Volunteers from New Madrid County will participate in one hour focus groups on Thursday, July 29 at 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. in New Madrid.

The University said the focus groups will involve answering questions about earthquake risk and preparedness.

To participate, you can email houstonjb@missouri.edu, or call 573-882-9868.

You can also sign up online: New Madrid County focus groups or Cape Girardeau County focus groups.

Participants will receive a $20 Walmart gift card when they complete the focus groups.

