Sun Belt reveals lineup & schedule for 2021 Football Media Day

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
By Nancy Yasharoff - Sun Belt Conference
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Sun Belt Football Media Day is only one week away - on Thursday, July 22nd. At no time has the Sun Belt’s success been more visible: the 2020 season was a breakout year. Highlights included:

- During the 2020 season, the conference worked together to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and safely complete a full season, including 79 of 80 regular season conference football games.

- The SBC accumulated an FBS-leading 21 non-conference wins in 2020, including a 3-0 record against Big 12 opponents.

- Two teams (Coastal Carolina and Louisiana) finished in the final AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in conference history.

- In addition to the conference’s accomplishments on the football field, the conference boasted a 135 percent increase in TV viewership in 2020, with seven of the conference’s games surpassing 1 million viewers.

- Over the course of the past five football seasons, the conference has posted an FBS-leading .692 winning percentage in bowl games.

The 2021 Sun Belt Football Media Day will be held in person on Thursday, July 22nd at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel:

- The event will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon CT and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. CT.

- Three new head coaches - Butch Jones from Arkansas State, Kane Wommack from South Alabama, and Terry Bowden from ULM - will attend this year’s media day.

- Two student-athletes from each of the 10 programs (listed below) will join their head coach for an open media session. Here’s the lineup:

9:30 a.m. Commissioner Keith Gill, State of the Sun Belt Conference

10 a.m. Georgia Southern

Head Coach Chad Lunsford

Todd Bradley-Glenn, Inside Linebacker

J.D. King, Running Back

10:30 a.m. Coastal Carolina

Head Coach Jamey Chadwell

Silas Kelly, Linebacker

Isaiah Likely, Tight End

11 a.m. Appalachian State

Head Coach Shawn Clark

D’Marco Jackson, Inside Linebacker

Baer Hunter, Offensive Lineman

11:30 a.m. Texas State

Head Coach Jake Spavital

Brock Sturges, Running Back

DeJordan Mask, Safety

Noon Lunch

1:30 p.m. Georgia State

Head Coach Shawn Elliott

Shamarious Gilmore, Guard

Dontae Wilson, Noseguard

2 p.m. Arkansas State

Head Coach Butch Jones

TW Ayers, Defensive End

Andre Harris Jr., Offensive Lineman

2:30 p.m. Troy

Head Coach Chip Lindsey

Carlton Martial, Linebacker

Dylan Bradshaw, Offensive Lineman

3 p.m. South Alabama

Head Coach Kane Wommack

Chris Henderson, Linebacker

Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver

3:30 p.m. ULM

Head Coach Terry Bowden

Rhett Rodriguez, Quarterback

Ty Shelby, Defensive End

4 p.m. Louisiana

Head Coach Billy Napier

Max Mitchell, Offensive Line

Zi’Yon Hill, Defensive Line

All times listed are Central Time.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

