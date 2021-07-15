Sun Belt reveals lineup & schedule for 2021 Football Media Day
Sun Belt Football Media Day is only one week away - on Thursday, July 22nd. At no time has the Sun Belt’s success been more visible: the 2020 season was a breakout year. Highlights included:
- During the 2020 season, the conference worked together to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and safely complete a full season, including 79 of 80 regular season conference football games.
- The SBC accumulated an FBS-leading 21 non-conference wins in 2020, including a 3-0 record against Big 12 opponents.
- Two teams (Coastal Carolina and Louisiana) finished in the final AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and College Football Playoff Rankings for the first time in conference history.
- In addition to the conference’s accomplishments on the football field, the conference boasted a 135 percent increase in TV viewership in 2020, with seven of the conference’s games surpassing 1 million viewers.
- Over the course of the past five football seasons, the conference has posted an FBS-leading .692 winning percentage in bowl games.
The 2021 Sun Belt Football Media Day will be held in person on Thursday, July 22nd at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel:
- The event will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a morning session from 9 a.m. to noon CT and an afternoon session from 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. CT.
- Three new head coaches - Butch Jones from Arkansas State, Kane Wommack from South Alabama, and Terry Bowden from ULM - will attend this year’s media day.
- Two student-athletes from each of the 10 programs (listed below) will join their head coach for an open media session. Here’s the lineup:
9:30 a.m. Commissioner Keith Gill, State of the Sun Belt Conference
10 a.m. Georgia Southern
Head Coach Chad Lunsford
Todd Bradley-Glenn, Inside Linebacker
J.D. King, Running Back
10:30 a.m. Coastal Carolina
Head Coach Jamey Chadwell
Silas Kelly, Linebacker
Isaiah Likely, Tight End
11 a.m. Appalachian State
Head Coach Shawn Clark
D’Marco Jackson, Inside Linebacker
Baer Hunter, Offensive Lineman
11:30 a.m. Texas State
Head Coach Jake Spavital
Brock Sturges, Running Back
DeJordan Mask, Safety
Noon Lunch
1:30 p.m. Georgia State
Head Coach Shawn Elliott
Shamarious Gilmore, Guard
Dontae Wilson, Noseguard
2 p.m. Arkansas State
Head Coach Butch Jones
TW Ayers, Defensive End
Andre Harris Jr., Offensive Lineman
2:30 p.m. Troy
Head Coach Chip Lindsey
Carlton Martial, Linebacker
Dylan Bradshaw, Offensive Lineman
3 p.m. South Alabama
Head Coach Kane Wommack
Chris Henderson, Linebacker
Jalen Tolbert, Wide Receiver
3:30 p.m. ULM
Head Coach Terry Bowden
Rhett Rodriguez, Quarterback
Ty Shelby, Defensive End
4 p.m. Louisiana
Head Coach Billy Napier
Max Mitchell, Offensive Line
Zi’Yon Hill, Defensive Line
All times listed are Central Time.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.