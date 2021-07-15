Energy Alert
Team Arkansas prepares for 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament

Team Arkansas prepares to compete in the 2021 edition of The Basketball Tournament.(Source: KATV)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
LITTLE ROCK (KAIT) - A summertime tradition tips off this weekend.

The Basketball Tournament begins and Team Arkansas is playing for one million dollars. There’s plenty of former Razorbacks and some NEA connections on this year’s squad. Former Westside star Hunter Mickelson will suit up for his home state.

“It’s an awesome feeling. Most of these guys, they graduated after me, a couple years before me. Some of these guys I really don’t know, cause I’ve been around for a while. It’s a great feeling, I’m glad to be here with these guys. We got a good team, and I’m happy to see what happens next. It’s a blink and you miss it situation for sure, you know? I graduated from high school in 2011. I’m still playing with some of these guys that I grew up with. So it’s a surreal feeling, and I’m just happy to be here.”

The head coach is Bald Knob native and A-State grad Monty Patel.

“It’s been exciting. All the guys are great guys. So we got after it. They came in with a mindset of we want to win it, we want to do it the right way. So it’s been a really easy coaching job at that point. Just getting high-level guys bought in and getting a role. We want more than one win. We’re going for two, three, four, five and six if we can get it. We’re here to compete. We put together a team of professionals. We love what we got 1 through 10.”

Team Arkansas will face the Fort Worth Funk Friday in Wichita, Kansas. Tipoff is at 1:00pm, you can watch the 1st Round matchup on ESPN3.

