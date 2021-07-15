Town left in the dark in massive power outage

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A community is dealing with a power outage that happened around midnight, Thursday, July 15.

According to Leachville Police Chief Alan Austin, they believe a snake got into a transformer, which caused the outage.

At one point over 1,000 people were out of power.

Chief Austin said that it should be back on in about an hour.

