Triple death investigation underway in St. Francis County, Arkansas

fire department responds to triple death(Forrest City Fire Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLT, Ark. (WMC) - Colt Fire Department, St. Francis County Sheriff, detectives and coroner responded to a triple death Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Miles Kimble was on the scene to remove the bodies of two men and one woman. He stated that is saddened him that three residents of St. Francis County died in the home.

The investigation is ongoing but firefighters reportedly found a “deadly level of carbon monoxide” along with noxious fumes on the scene.

