University asks ex-player and Senate hopeful to change ad

This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team.
This is a 2014 photo of Jake Bequette of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, June 11, 2014 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The University of Arkansas is asking a former Razorback challenging U.S. Sen. John Boozman to change his ads over their unauthorized use of the school’s trademarks.

A school spokesman on Thursday said the request was made to Jake Bequette, who announced this week he’s challenging Boozman in next year’s Republican primary.

Bequette launched his bid with an online video touting his background playing for the Razorbacks and the New England Patriots in the NFL.

The school made a similar request to Boozman in 2010 when he ran an ad highlighting his time playing for the Razorbacks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

