VA to host virtual Claims Clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An event later this month will allow Arkansas veterans to learn about financial and other forms of assistance available to veterans and their families.

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will host a Virtual Claims Clinic on July 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials said the clinic would provide information on disability compensation, survivor benefits, pension and fiduciary service, education, life insurance, and home loan information.

To participate, veterans must schedule a timeslot and can call 501-370-3829 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 14-28.

