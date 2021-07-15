Energy Alert
Wolftenbarger federal trial scheduled for August

Jason Wolfenbarger, 40, of Paragould was arrested in May by federal authorities after an...
Jason Wolfenbarger, 40, of Paragould was arrested in May by federal authorities after an investigation.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man facing a federal weapons charge is set to appear in a federal courtroom in Jonesboro Aug. 30, officials said Thursday.

Jason Wolfenbarger, 40, of Paragould was arrested in May on suspicion of sale or transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person after an investigation by the FBI.

Authorities said at the time that Wolfenbarger picked up an informant and took them to his house on Warner Drive because “he wanted to smoke meth” with the person.

Agents were doing audio surveillance of the informant and thought meth was being smoked.

“By this surveillance, I was able to hear what I believed to be a butane torch-type lighter being lit multiple times,” FBI Special Agent James Bridges said in the affidavit, released on May 6. “I also heard what appeared to be water bubbling.”

Agents then went to the house and reportedly found Wolfenbarger sitting in an ice chest in the garage, with a meth pipe in one hand and a lighter in the other hand.

Authorities also found 1.5 grams of meth at the scene.

Before he was arrested, Wolfenbarger worked as the executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Solid Waste Management District and was a reserve deputy with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The district’s board later voted to fire him as executive director, while Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said in May that Wolfenbarger was listed as a reserve but had not worked in about four or five months.

