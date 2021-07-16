1 man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:34 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning shooting left one man injured.
According to a Facebook Post on the Jonesboro Police Department’s page, the call came in around 1:40 a.m.
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive they found blood and shell casings in the driveway
Then they found a victim at Caraway and Highland in a personal passenger vehicle.
They called in Air Evac to the area, and the victim was flown to Memphis.
Police have a suspect in custody.
The Criminal Investigation Department is evaluating further.
We’ll have more information as soon as it is released.
