1 man injured in shooting, suspect in custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Friday morning shooting left one man injured.

According to a Facebook Post on the Jonesboro Police Department’s page, the call came in around 1:40 a.m.

Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive they found blood and shell casings in the driveway

Then they found a victim at Caraway and Highland in a personal passenger vehicle.

They called in Air Evac to the area, and the victim was flown to Memphis.

Police have a suspect in custody.

The Criminal Investigation Department is evaluating further.

We’ll have more information as soon as it is released.

