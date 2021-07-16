Energy Alert
American Red Cross to hold blood drives, need for blood is ‘crucial’

The drive was held at Valley View Church of Christ Friday afternoon.
The drive was held at Valley View Church of Christ Friday afternoon.(KAIT-TV)
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The American Red Cross needs your help to stop a blood shortage that they say is delaying patient care.

The Red Cross held a blood drive earlier Friday afternoon at Valley View Church of Christ. Dozens of people came in and rolled up their sleeves to donate blood. The Red Cross says they need to collect more than a thousand additional blood donations per day to help meet the high demand hospitals are facing now.

A donor at the event Friday says as soon as she saw the email from the organization, she knew she needed to step in.

“I give blood periodically and I thought, ‘well this would be a good time for me to come and do that,’” donor Diann Jenkins said. “I just encourage everybody that can give blood to please give it because it is needed.”

Those who gave blood were given a $10 gift card and could win gas for a year. The Red Cross says if you’ve received a COVID vaccine, you can still give blood in most cases.

Upcoming blood drives include:

  • Tuesday, July 20: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ruddle Road Church of God, 1400 Ruddle Road in Blytheville.
  • Thursday, July 22: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Great River Medical Center Leaders Save Lives, 1520 North Division Street in Blytheville.
  • Thursday, July 22: 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Church of God of Prophecy, 3128 State Highway 115 N in Pocahontas.
  • Tuesday, July 27: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, 900 West Kingshighway in Paragould.
  • Thursday, July 29: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., East Arkansas Broadcasters & KJNB, 1709 E Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro.
  • Friday, July 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital, 4800 East Johnson in Jonesboro.
  • Friday, July 30: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., East Arkansas Broadcasters & KJNB, 1709 E Nettleton Ave. in Jonesboro.

