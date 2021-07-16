Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Bennett Pascoe & Babette Vandeput earn Academic All-District honors

Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
Arkansas State runner competing in steeplechase in NCAA Championships
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A pair of Arkansas State track and field standouts were honored for their success in competition and in the classroom on Thursday, as A-State’s Bennett Pascoe and Babette Vandeput received Academic All-District honors by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

The honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. Pascoe and Vandeput was named to the First Team for District 6, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming, and now advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team ballot. CoSIDA will unveil first, second and third-team All-America honorees for Division I August 12.

Pascoe’s honor is yet another in his illustrious career. The biotechnology major from Conway, Arkansas, totaled four conference championships in the 2020-21 track and field and cross country seasons. Pascoe became the first A-State men’s runner to win the overall cross country crown, while winning gold indoors in the DMR and in the 1500m and steeplechase outdoors.

The steeplechase is where Pascoe stood out the most, taking down the school record in the event multiple times and earning Second Team All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships before competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the event.

Vandeput capped off her A-State career with a bang, capturing her second gold medal at the Sun Belt Conference Championships in the discus. The Belgian finished her tenure as a Red Wolf with three medals in the event, finishing no lower than second in all three conference outdoor meets in which she competed.

On the international stage, Vandeput was just as stellar, recently winning gold at the Belgian Championships in June. She finished her career ranked third all-time at A-State in the discus with a collegiate-best throw measuring 53.78m (176-5.0). Vandeput graduated in the spring with her degree in mechanical engineering.

2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District 6 (AR, IA, LA, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, SD, WI, WY)

MEN

Zack Anderson – South Dakota

Alec Basten – Minnesota

Etamar Bhastekar – Arkansas

Ethan Bray – South Dakota

Teddy Frid – Minnesota

Olin Hacker – Wisconsin

Duncan Hamilton – Montana State

Owen Hoeft – Minnesota

William Nolan – Wyoming

Trevor Otterdahl – North Dakota State

Bennett Pascoe – Arkansas State

Kaleb Siekmeier – Minnesota

WOMEN

Sydney Anderson – Louisiana Tech

Nastassja Campbell – Arkansas

Lisa Gunnarsson – LSU

Shelby Gunnells – North Dakota State

Bethany Hasz – Minnesota

Abby Kohut-Jackson – Minnesota

Val Larson – Minnesota

Cailie Logue – Iowa State

Carla Nicosia – Montana State

Babette Vandeput – Arkansas State

Amira Young – Minnesota

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State track and field program, follow @AStateTrack on Twitter and @Arkansas_State_Track on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AStateTrackAndField.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Davis, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed...
$250,000 bond set for man arrested in child porn case
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...
Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage

Latest News

Team Arkansas won their 1st round matchup in the 2021 TBT.
Team Arkansas beats Fort Worth Funk in TBT opener
Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier is competing for Nicaragua in FIBA World Cup Americas...
Arkansas State forward Norchad Omier shined in FIBA World Cup Americas Pre-Qualifiers
Arkansas State forward dropped double-double Wednesday in FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers
Red Wolves in 90: Norchad shines for Nicaragua, Sun Belt Football Media Day info
Prepares for 2021 TBT
Team Arkansas returns to The Basketball Tournament for 2021