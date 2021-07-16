Energy Alert
Community corn patch fights hunger, helps residents

By Hannah Campbell
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TYRONZA, Ark. (KAIT) - The Tyronza Community Corn Patch has been fighting food insecurity for the past several years.

The people picking the corn say it’s an important resource for the community.

Larry Madden is a corn-picking regular.

“Enjoying the corn. I mean, it is so good,” said Madden. “It helps a lot of people. I know it really helped us this week.”

The corn is helping others, too. Another corn picker says it’ll be his dinner tonight.

Mayor Charles Glover says some people will pick to give to the elderly, and the Marked Tree Area Food Bank gets corn to hand out.

“It’s great to have fresh food. Tyronza is in a food desert. We basically don’t have much in the way of food, but it gives people the opportunity to go out, and they don’t have to spend money to buy corn,” said Glover.

The patch started in 2016 and is completely run by volunteers.

Glover says with no grocery store in town, it really benefits folks, especially after more food insecurity caused by the pandemic. He says it’s a great idea for other rural towns in the same position.

“I’d encourage other cities and towns. If you’ve got a little plot of land, it doesn’t have to be big. Ours is three acres. With a little creativity, you can have one too,” said Glover.

The only rule of the patch is that you can’t come to get a truck full with the intent to resell the corn.

The patch is located behind Tyronza City Park.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

