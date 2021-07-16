Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles

(AP) - Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.

Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Owner notifications will be sent in August, according to the automaker.

Additional details are available from Ford.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this report.