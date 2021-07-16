Energy Alert
I-40 bridge construction to resume 24/7 operations

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is in phase three of its repairs, which should be complete by Sunday.

The first six plates arrived on site Thursday and are being installed, and the plans for the other 10 plates are being finalized for fabrication.

The prep work continues to cut access holes for the additional plates and build the platform.

24/7 operations are expected to resume next week.

All traffic is still being diverted to I-55, and every Monday a new weekly estimated average travel delay is posted.

