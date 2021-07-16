July 16: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 16. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few showers and thunderstorms are set to arrive ahead of a cold front this afternoon, bringing an end to a short dry spell.

Rain chances continue tonight into Saturday before tapering off Sunday.

Many of us will get a one-inch rainfall but locally higher amounts are possible.

As a result of this stormy weather, afternoon highs stall in the mid-80s over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, small rain chances continue with a weak upper disturbance overhead.

News Headlines

One person is in custody and another is in the hospital following an early-morning shooting.

One Region 8 town’s abundance is keeping residents fed.

“When the numbers go up, our morale goes down.” It’s been a tough year for healthcare professionals and they fear a repeat as the number of COVID cases increases.

