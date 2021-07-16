Energy Alert
July 16: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, July 16. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A few showers and thunderstorms are set to arrive ahead of a cold front this afternoon, bringing an end to a short dry spell.

Rain chances continue tonight into Saturday before tapering off Sunday.

Many of us will get a one-inch rainfall but locally higher amounts are possible.

As a result of this stormy weather, afternoon highs stall in the mid-80s over the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, small rain chances continue with a weak upper disturbance overhead.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

One person is in custody and another is in the hospital following an early-morning shooting.

One Region 8 town’s abundance is keeping residents fed.

“When the numbers go up, our morale goes down.” It’s been a tough year for healthcare professionals and they fear a repeat as the number of COVID cases increases.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Blake Davis, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed...
Man arrested in child porn case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage
There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...
Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage
Lavetta Langdon sits next to her attorney, Brian Davis, after being sentenced.
80-year-old woman sentenced 8 to 10 years for husband’s murder

We start off dry Friday but our rain chances will really ramp up.
Bryan's Friday forecast, July 16
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
The Tyronza Community Corn Patch has been fighting food insecurity for six years. People...
Community corn patch fights hunger, helps residents