Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people

By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction is happening everywhere in Region 8.

In Jonesboro, many major projects to roads and buildings have been underway since the pandemic started with the key to most of those projects being lumber.

Lumber prices were sky high at one point, hurting home builders and lumber companies.

There is good news, though.

Even though prices aren’t as low as they were before the pandemic started, they appear to be going down.

For JT White, that trend is a huge sigh of relief. The lumber company is starting to see their yard fill up again after prices were as high as nearly $1,700 nationwide just a few months ago.

“It was like you couldn’t get enough,” General Manager Tony McDonald said.

McDonald said it was scary when it came time to order inventory.

“You don’t want to get caught with a bunch of inventory,” McDonald said. “In years past, we could buy three truckloads for what we pay for that one truck.”

McDonald said lumber prices usually follow a trend, but over the past few months, he couldn’t predict when the prices would go down. While it impacted their business, McDonald said they’ve handled the surge in prices as well as they could.

“I actually had customers come in and say ‘man, I’ve never seen your yard look that low with inventory,’” McDonald said. “It was by design. We handled inventory very well. We just had that feeling that it was going to break, it was getting to the point where it was going to break.”

Prices are continuing to go down. It’s at over $500 per thousand board feet. McDonald said business is starting to pick up again.

“It makes me feel good for the homeowners, for the contractors,” he said. “It’s been hard on them, it’s been hard on the contractors.”

