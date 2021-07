MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport says a second cargo jet on a mission to take COVID-19 vaccines back to their country landed Friday morning.

The flight from Argentina follows a similar flight that landed in Memphis from Colombia just two weeks ago.

Once again, #Memphis has had the privilege to play host to another international cargo jet on a mission to bring #Covid19 vaccines back to their countries. 💙



Yesterday, a flight from Argentina landed at MEM following a flight from Columbia two weeks ago.

🇺🇸 🇦🇷 🇨🇴#avgeeks pic.twitter.com/2KU0AQ2WL3 — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) July 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.