One dead in explosion, fire at Okla. asphalt plant

Crews are working an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - One person was killed in an explosion at an Ardmore asphalt plant Friday morning.

Ardmore Police Chief Kevin Norris said calls started coming in around 10 a.m. about a large explosion and fire at the Asphalt Express plant on Plainview Road near Broadway, according to KXII.

Norris said one person was killed in incident and there are no other serious injuries.

“One fatality has been confirmed,” Norris said just before noon Friday. “The ID of the deceased is still unknown, but I have been able to confirm that there was one fatality. As of right now we confirmed there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries.”

What caused the explosion remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

