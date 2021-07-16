Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Prosecutor files charges in deadly 2018 duck boat tragedy

Missouri prosecutors filed dozens of charges in connection to the 2018 Ride the Ducks boat...
Missouri prosecutors filed dozens of charges in connection to the 2018 Ride the Ducks boat sinking.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KAIT) - The Stone County, Missouri prosecutor and Missouri’s attorney general have filed new charges against three employees of Ride the Ducks in Branson.

The Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in July 2018, killing 17 people. Two of the victims, Steve and Lance Smith, were from Osceola, Ark.

According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Stretch Duck #7 entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning.

The boat faced severe weather and rough winds. It took on water and eventually sank.

In total, prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham.

Investigators say McKee, the captain of Stretch Boat No. 7 failed to exercise his duties as a licensed captain.

They said McKee entered the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning and failed to follow policies and training by not having passengers put on flotation devices as the boat took on water.

Investigators say Baltzell as Operations Supervisor, and Curtis Lanham as General Manager failed to communicate weather conditions and cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.

McKee faces the following charges:

  • First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter - 17 counts
  • First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A felony - 5 counts
  • First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class D felony - 7 counts

Operations Supervisor Charles Baltzell and General Manager Curtis Lanham both face 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Read the state’s felony complaint here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/ducks-complaint.pdf?sfvrsn=ebdb49a7_2

Read the investigators’ report here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mckee-pc-statement.pdf?sfvrsn=3a7df6e2_2

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blake Davis, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed...
Man arrested in child porn case
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage
There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...
Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

Two men try illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood (this is the back of...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men illegally dumping tree debris in South Omaha neighborhood
Amtrak crash
Amtrak train headed to Memphis crashes in Jackson, Miss.
Scene of Amtrak train crash in Mississippi
2 dead after passenger train headed to Memphis crashes in Mississippi
We start off dry Friday but our rain chances will really ramp up.
July 16: What you need to know