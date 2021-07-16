Prosecutor files charges in deadly 2018 duck boat tragedy

BRANSON, Mo. (KAIT) - The Stone County, Missouri prosecutor and Missouri’s attorney general have filed new charges against three employees of Ride the Ducks in Branson.

The Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in July 2018, killing 17 people. Two of the victims, Steve and Lance Smith, were from Osceola, Ark.

According to Attorney General Eric Schmitt, Stretch Duck #7 entered Table Rock Lake during a severe thunderstorm warning.

The boat faced severe weather and rough winds. It took on water and eventually sank.

In total, prosecutors filed 63 new charges against Kenneth Scott McKee, Charles Baltzell, and Curtis Lanham.

Investigators say McKee, the captain of Stretch Boat No. 7 failed to exercise his duties as a licensed captain.

They said McKee entered the lake during a severe thunderstorm warning and failed to follow policies and training by not having passengers put on flotation devices as the boat took on water.

Investigators say Baltzell as Operations Supervisor, and Curtis Lanham as General Manager failed to communicate weather conditions and cease operations during a severe thunderstorm warning.

McKee faces the following charges:

First Degree Involuntary Manslaughter - 17 counts

First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A felony - 5 counts

First Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class D felony - 7 counts

Operations Supervisor Charles Baltzell and General Manager Curtis Lanham both face 17 counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Read the state’s felony complaint here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/ducks-complaint.pdf?sfvrsn=ebdb49a7_2

Read the investigators’ report here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/mckee-pc-statement.pdf?sfvrsn=3a7df6e2_2

