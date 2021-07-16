Energy Alert
Regional job fair brings more than 400 job opportunities for people in area

20 employers were apart of the fair
20 employers were apart of the fair(KAIT)
By Imani Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The first regional job fair brought hundreds of opportunities to job seekers in Lawrence, Randolph, and Clay counties.

Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted the fair and brought in over 400 jobs.

Employers at the fair gave an insight into what they are facing in the workforce right now.

They are using different incentives to get people back to work, like bonuses.

Employers also said the group of job seekers looked a little different this time, which makes them hopeful in finding new hires.

“Prior to the pandemic. I saw a lot of people shopping, maybe they didn’t have any skills,” said Joie Saienni, market manager for Onin Staffing. “I’ve seen a lot of skilled workers come through, which is rare in my experience. I’ve seen people who have quality assurance experience. I saw someone with really strong administrative experience. I would say job fairs are definitely the way to go.”

Although we are seeing a lot of incentives posted, leaders mentioned that can cause some turnover.

They are trying to focus on bringing in people at a good wage, but at a rate where they can grow as well.

