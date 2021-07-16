Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

School prepares for another year in the pandemic

School prepares for another year in the pandemic
School prepares for another year in the pandemic(KAIT8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021-22 school year is fastly approaching as Delta variant cases continue to rise in Arkansas.

According to Searcy School District Superintendent Bobby Hart, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place during the school year.

“We’re going to stay right where we were with the exception of masks,” Dr. Hart said.

While the school is not allowed to mandate masks, Dr. Hart still encourages unvaccinated students and teachers to wear a mask.

Vaccination numbers in Arkansas are still low, and children under 12 are not authorized to get the shot, so Searcy School District hired two full-time contact tracers.

“They’re on call 24/7, basically trying to make phone calls and do the work non-stop,” Dr. Hart said.

The superintendent mentioned unvaccinated people who come in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case will still be required to quarantine for 14 days, adding they should be ready to switch to virtual learning at any given moment.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Samuel Raymond, 34, Jonesboro Terroristic threatening-first degree (7/11)
Man accused of raping, burning woman
An Arkansas man died this week when his motorcycle ran off the road and collided with a cable...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
School officials and police are investigating allegations of an inappropriate relationship...
Police investigating ‘inappropriate relationship’ between teacher, student
Two brothers of the Mennonite community near Berryville drowned following a farming accident...
2 brothers drown in farming accident near Berryville, Ark.
Region 8 town out of power
Town left in the dark in massive power outage

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Tyronza Community Corn Patch has been fighting food insecurity for six years. People...
Community corn patch fights hunger, helps residents
Nurses have been seeing an increase of patients in their ICU.
‘When the numbers go up, our morale goes down:’ ICU nurses discuss COVID increase
Former St. Jude patient Hayley Arceneaux prepares for space launch
Former St. Jude patient trains for space launch