School prepares for another year in the pandemic

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2021-22 school year is fastly approaching as Delta variant cases continue to rise in Arkansas.

According to Searcy School District Superintendent Bobby Hart, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place during the school year .

“We’re going to stay right where we were with the exception of masks,” Dr. Hart said.

While the school is not allowed to mandate masks, Dr. Hart still encourages unvaccinated students and teachers to wear a mask.

Vaccination numbers in Arkansas are still low, and children under 12 are not authorized to get the shot, so Searcy School District hired two full-time contact tracers.

“They’re on call 24/7, basically trying to make phone calls and do the work non-stop,” Dr. Hart said.

The superintendent mentioned unvaccinated people who come in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case will still be required to quarantine for 14 days, adding they should be ready to switch to virtual learning at any given moment.

