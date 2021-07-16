Energy Alert
Team Arkansas beats Fort Worth Funk in TBT opener

Team Arkansas won their 1st round matchup in the 2021 TBT.
Team Arkansas won their 1st round matchup in the 2021 TBT.(Source: KAKE)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KAIT) - Team Arkansas survives and advances in The Basketball Tournament.

Jaylen Barford had 23 points in a 74-70 victory over the Fort Worth Funk. Westside alum Hunter Mickelson had 7 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 block. Team Arkansas features several former Razorbacks, the squad is coached by Arkansas State alum Monty Patel.

CJ Jones hit the game winner. The Elam Ending was in effect in the 4th quarter, the first team to 74 wins. With Team Arkansas leading 71-70, Jones hit a three pointer to end the ball game.

Team Arkansas will face either Challenge ALS or We Are D3 in the 2nd Round. Tipoff is Sunday at 1:00pm on ESPN3.

