Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A now former Trumann police officer faces a November court date after his arrest by Jonesboro police.

Luke Roe, 29, of Jonesboro was arrested July 15 on suspicion of assault in the third degree and criminal mischief-1st degree.

Roe began working with Trumann police in January, Trumann Police Chief Jon Redman said Friday.

Roe’s wife, Shelby Roe, told police she was being held against her will, Jonesboro police said in an incident report.

According to the incident report, Luke Roe also reportedly threw a knife at his wife and slashed her tires.

Luke Roe was released July 16 on a $1,500 bond. His court date is set for Nov. 17 in Craighead County District Court for the misdemeanor charges.

According to Redman, Roe was terminated July 16 for violation of the department’s policy 3.7 code of conduct, which states:

Unbecoming Conduct: The conduct of an employee, on and off duty, reflects upon the Department. Employees must avoid conduct which might discredit themselves or adversely affect the morale, operations, or efficiency of the department. This department will not tolerate any form of illegal harassment, including any behavior on the part of employees, clients, customers, vendors, etc., that impairs an employee’s ability to perform his/her duties. Nor any form of discrimination, oppression, or favoritism.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.