Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 9:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

@Region8News DETAILS LIMITED: JPD responding to shooting by the Highland Walmart. Spoke with Sally Smith. She has not responded to scene yet but will provide more information. pic.twitter.com/L3UsfP4Rum — Hannah Campbell (@hannahc_tv) July 17, 2021

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting was known to the victim and that it was not a random act of violence.

The condition of the victim, whose name was not released, was not known. However, the victim will be airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

