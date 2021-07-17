Energy Alert
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect

Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive. According to police, the victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot and authorities are searching for the suspect.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to a shooting in the 1800 block of East Highland Drive, according to the Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant.

Officers got a call around 9:50 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

Jonesboro Police Department Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim was shot in the Walmart parking lot.

Police believe the suspect in the shooting was known to the victim and that it was not a random act of violence.

The condition of the victim, whose name was not released, was not known. However, the victim will be airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

