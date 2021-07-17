Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Little girl calls 911 to express love for first responders

By Amanda Alvarado and Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - While most people call 911 when they have an emergency, a little girl in Mississippi called 911 to express her love for first responders.

WDAM says 6-year-old Mylah Santa Maria called 911 Tuesday night, but quickly hung up the phone.

A 911 dispatcher called back to make sure things were alright and had this conversation with the little girl:

Dispatcher: Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number.

Mylah: Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.

Dispatcher: Tell the sheriff what?

Mylah: That I love him and I love all of y’all.

Dispatcher: OK, I will make sure that I get that to him, OK?

Mylah: OK.

“Everybody at the sheriff’s department said we’ve got to find out who this little girl is,” Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

On Thursday, Perkins met the Mylah and her family.

He brought a basket filled with school supplies and a special Covington County Sheriff’s Department challenge coin.

Mylah gave the sheriff a special red heart drawing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
Blake Davis, 38, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed...
$250,000 bond set for man arrested in child porn case
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
There’s no official data yet. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is still accessing the...
Eastern Arkansas faces potential 650,000 to 800,000 acres of dicamba damage

Latest News

Sheriff David West says this is the first COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the...
COVID-19 outbreak hits county jail
Voting in Blytheville
Voters in Mississippi County to determine fate of half-cent sales tax
Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect
The sales tax passed in 2003 and again in 2011, with the upcoming tax scheduled to sunset in...
Voters in Mississippi County to determine fate of half-cent sales tax