Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting incident Thursday that ended with one death and multiple injuries.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault, both felonies, according to court records.

The shooting happened outside of several businesses on the Bagnell Dam Strip around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police locked down the area for several hours to investigate shots fired from multiple people.

According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video that showed physical altercation between members of opposing motorcycle clubs Thursday night.

The altercation led to one person pointing a gun at Ponder, who at the time was engaged in a physical alteration with another person. Investigators say Ponder then drew his own weapon and shot one person, who died of injuries at the scene, according to court documents.

Then, members of both opposing clubs exchanged multiple gunshots. That ended with multiple people, including Ponder, being struck by gunfire, per court documents. Investigators say Ponder was wounded, but reloaded his weapon and fired shots at another man who had his hands in the air.

It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed in the investigation at this time. Police say this is the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

