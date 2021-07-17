Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting incident Thursday that ended with one death and multiple injuries.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, is charged with armed criminal action and first-degree assault, both felonies, according to court records.

The shooting happened outside of several businesses on the Bagnell Dam Strip around 8 p.m. Thursday. Police locked down the area for several hours to investigate shots fired from multiple people.

According to court documents, police obtained surveillance video that showed physical altercation between members of opposing motorcycle clubs Thursday night.

The altercation led to one person pointing a gun at Ponder, who at the time was engaged in a physical alteration with another person. Investigators say Ponder then drew his own weapon and shot one person, who died of injuries at the scene, according to court documents.

Then, members of both opposing clubs exchanged multiple gunshots. That ended with multiple people, including Ponder, being struck by gunfire, per court documents. Investigators say Ponder was wounded, but reloaded his weapon and fired shots at another man who had his hands in the air.

It’s unclear if additional charges will be filed in the investigation at this time. Police say this is the first deadly shooting on the strip in its 90-year history.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
Two teens killed in collision on I-55
The star marks the epicenter of a M2.1 quake near Black Rock, Ark. on July 16.
USGS registers minor quake near Black Rock, Ark. Friday night
Sheriff David West says this is the first COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the...
COVID-19 outbreak hits county jail