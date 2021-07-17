Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 3,000 Entergy Arkansas customers in the Hoxie and Walnut Ridge areas were without power Saturday afternoon due to an outage, the utility said on its website.

The outage was reported around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The posting did not mention what caused the outage, but that officials expect the power to be restored by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.