Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power

Power outage generic
Power outage generic(WALB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 3,000 Entergy Arkansas customers in the Hoxie and Walnut Ridge areas were without power Saturday afternoon due to an outage, the utility said on its website.

The outage was reported around 4:40 p.m. Saturday.

The posting did not mention what caused the outage, but that officials expect the power to be restored by 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Jonesboro police respond to shooting on East Highland, search for suspect
Police went to 2500 Middlefield Drive and found blood and shell casings in the driveway.
One man injured in shooting, suspect in custody
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges

Latest News

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shows a chart on vaccination rates at a town hall meeting in...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson launches statewide tour in attempt to help residents overcome vaccine hesitancy
It all started a few years back when Roles, new to the neighborhood, started passing out...
Man’s yard becomes meeting place for neighborhood dogs
The Missouri State Highway Patrol will have more troopers out this holiday weekend. They’ll be...
Two teens killed in collision on I-55
The star marks the epicenter of a M2.1 quake near Black Rock, Ark. on July 16.
USGS registers minor quake near Black Rock, Ark. Friday night