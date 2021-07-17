Energy Alert
More Chances for Rain This Weekend

July 17th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
More rounds of rain and storms are possible overnight into Sunday. Not everyone is guaranteed rain. Lightning is the biggest threat with any storms as severe weather doesn’t look likely. Clouds and rain should help keep temperatures in the 80s once again before we slowly get back to hot the rest of the week. Humidity drops a little by Wednesday morning before surging back. After a few isolated showers, the latest data shows dry and sunny weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances lift back north starting on Thursday as highs approach the mid-90s.

