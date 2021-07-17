Energy Alert
USGS registers minor quake near Black Rock, Ark. Friday night

The star marks the epicenter of a M2.1 quake near Black Rock, Ark. on July 16.
The star marks the epicenter of a M2.1 quake near Black Rock, Ark. on July 16.(USGS)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a quake that struck near Black Rock was minor, coming from a depth of 10.6 kilometers (6.6 miles).

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake struck at 9.56 p.m. Friday, July 16.

The USGS said it was centered about 3.7 miles north-northwest of Black Rock, approximately 35 miles northwest of Jonesboro.

There have been at least two other earthquakes in the region in the past few months.

A 2.2 earthquake was detected on Jan. 22, while a 1.6 earthquake happened April 28.

Did you feel it? If so, report it to the USGS here »

