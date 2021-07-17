Energy Alert
Voters in Mississippi County to determine fate of half-cent sales tax

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Voters in Mississippi County will choose in August whether or not to keep or do away with the half-cent sales tax.

The special election will take place on August 10 from 7:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m, with early voting beginning from August 3 until August 9 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The sales tax passed in 2003 and again in 2011, with the upcoming tax scheduled to sunset in 2023.

Mississippi County Economic Developer Clif Chitwood says the tax has been successful, bringing in over 4,000 jobs and $130 million of annual income.

“With the help that the tax has provided, we have participated in contracts with both new companies and existing companies,” Chitwood said.

Chitwood mentioned companies like Nucor Steel, Denso, and Big River Steel would not have considered Mississippi County without the help of the tax, adding the money provided the county “the ability to help a company with the purchase of land, providing them with a railroad spur, or preparing a road.”

For the voters, the economic developer says the job security is their incentive to continuing the tax.

“Jobs give people income. Income gives them dignity. It gives men dignity, women dignity— it gives children security,” he said.

If the sales tax passes, Chitwood says he plans to continue investing in the workforce by exposing it to more high school students as a pathway option.

