Baseball tournament and gymnastics camp boost business in Paragould

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Paragould has hit a home run this weekend, hosting both the Cal Ripken Southwest Regional tournament and a gymnastics camp with 115 attendees.

“Paragould’s ready to welcome them all of them to town and we’re glad they chose Paragould,” said Allison Hestand, the CEO of the Paragould Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber put together 350 welcome bags for the kids, filled with snacks, coupons, and a map of the city, as a way to encourage families to visit Paragould’s local businesses.

“It’s a win-win for everyone when that many families come to town to shop and dine and eat and play,” Hestand said. “And to expose them to the good things that are happening in Paragould.”

Jane Alexander owns MJ’s Southern Chic downtown, she says that she’s seen numerous people come into her shop from all over the country and even has a visitor’s guest book to prove it.

“I’ve had people from Florida, I’ve had people from all over the state, different towns coming in,” Alexander said. “It’s been great for all of us merchants down here. I know that I’ve seen a tremendous amount of people coming through. We’ve really enjoyed it and if you haven’t been down to downtown Paragould, come by! See us, we’d love to have you.”

