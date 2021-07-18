Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival

Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.
Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.(KAIT)
By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 30 artists gathered to perform at Local Fest 2021 this weekend, to rock out Region 8.

The festival kicked off outside Saturday morning, but the main stage moved inside at Brickhouse Grill for Sunday’s shows due to threats of inclement weather.

The event is a complete downtown effort, however, with performances at The Forum, Porch Thirty, and Yesdog Grill as well.

Event director Lucas Clonts says this is a perfect way to show off the talent of Northeast Arkansas.

“I would just encourage everybody to come out and check out the talent here,” Clonts said. “Northeast Arkansas has a plethora of talent of all genres, and we’ve been lucky enough to get them all in one location together. So we would love for everyone to come out and enjoy this talent of NEA.”

This is the second year that Local Fest has taken over downtown, missing 2020 due to the pandemic.

Clonts says that he intends to hold the festival every summer.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges
Power outage generic
Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 18-24
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 18-24
A proposal to provide up to $100 million in industrial development revenue bonds for a local...
Jonesboro council to take up $100 million bond proposal