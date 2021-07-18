Jonesboro VFW tackles veterans suicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every day, 22 veterans commit suicide in America.

It’s an epidemic that the Jonesboro VFW is looking to cure.

“We’re going to beat this one way or the other,” said Robert Murphy from Jonesboro VFW Post 1991.

We Are the 22 is an organization that is focused on tackling the mental health of veterans.

Members from the group visited Jonesboro VFW Post 1991 Saturday in a meet and greet, in order to search for volunteers to help their cause and to let veterans know that they’re here to help.

“We’re here to fellowship with the VFW here in Jonesboro and see all the great things they’re doing,” said Michael Brooks, the founder of We Are The 22. “And hopefully let people know that we’re here as a resource, and we’re going to be operating in this area in Northeast Arkansas and let veterans know that there’s help out there and we’re here to help them.”

About 65 people came to Saturday’s meet and greet, including health professionals from VA clinics in the region, looking to join the fight in preventing veteran suicides.

