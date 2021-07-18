Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man stole candles from a mall store and sprayed dozens of patrons with bear mace repellent before escaping, police said.

Investigators say the theft happened Saturday afternoon at a Bath and Body Works store in a mall in the Doral suburb west of Miami.

The unidentified suspect entered the store, filled a bag with candles and then started spraying people with mace.

About 35 people were affected, with some taken to a hospital for treatment.

A portion of the mall was evacuated Saturday.

Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once arrested.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges
Power outage generic
Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
I-55 shooting suspect
$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

Latest News

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France.
Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France
65 people came out to discuss preventing veterans suicide.
Jonesboro VFW tackles veterans suicide issue
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships