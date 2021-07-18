Energy Alert
Police confiscate suspected methamphetamine during West Plains traffic stop, three arrested

West Plains Police Department (Source: West Plains Police Department via Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested three people in a drug trafficking bust Friday in West Plains.

Investigators say an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a driver near Freedom Drive near Independence Friday evening. During the stop, the officer observed indicators of criminal activity among those inside. Investigators say the officer found 40 grams of a substance likely methamphetamine as well as numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

Officers booked three suspects into the Howell County Jail, including:

  • Sheldon L. Stokes, 28, of Tipton, Missouri
  • James M. Brockett Jr, 38, of West Plains, Missouri
  • Jessica Wilson, 29, of Willow Springs, Missouri

Police say Stokes was arrested for driving while revoked, Brockett was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Oregon County, and Cross was arrested for drug trafficking and possession and drug paraphernalia.

Charges against Wilson are being sought through the Howell County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Wilson also had an unrelated Dent County arrest warrant. Police say Wilson had identified herself as a different name to officers during the arrest, so she is also facing a criminal charge for supplying false information.

