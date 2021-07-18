Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman

Katie Black.
Katie Black.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) - Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm use in the July 7 shooting death in Sibley.

Police have not released the 29-year-old victim’s name. Police say Black was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived and told several conflicting stories about what happened.

Police say a witness told police Black was angry after finding romantic text messages from her boyfriend to other women.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Former Trumann police officer Luke Roe was arrested July 15 with the charges of assault in the...
Former officer arrested on assault, criminal mischief charges
Power outage generic
Nearly 3,000 Entergy customers in Lawrence County without power
Two people were killed and two others were injured early Friday in a two-vehicle crash along...
Two dead, two injured in Highway 167 crash
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

Performers played at six different downtown locations over the weekend.
Downtown Jonesboro hosts weekend music festival
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 18-24
A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.
Craighead Co. Mug Shots, July 18-24
A proposal to provide up to $100 million in industrial development revenue bonds for a local...
Jonesboro council to take up $100 million bond proposal