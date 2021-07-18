Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman

SIBLEY, Mo. (AP) - Investigators in suburban Kansas City say a 25-year-old woman charged in the shooting death of her boyfriend last week killed him after finding his texts to another woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that Katie Black, of Independence, is charged with second-degree felony murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault and illegal firearm use in the July 7 shooting death in Sibley.

Police have not released the 29-year-old victim’s name. Police say Black was at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived and told several conflicting stories about what happened.

Police say a witness told police Black was angry after finding romantic text messages from her boyfriend to other women.

