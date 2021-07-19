Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas gas prices remain unchanged

With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have...
With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have peaked.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With gas prices remaining unchanged, one analyst suggests that the national average may have peaked.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas, the average cost for a gallon of gas remains at $2.84.

The cheapest gas in the state is selling at $2.63/gallon, while the most expensive is going for $3.29.

While Arkansas prices remain unchanged, the national average rose 1.3 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.16.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says prices “have been a bit sideways.”

“Overall, the national average hasn’t seen much meaningful direction as oil prices remain under their early-July levels thus far thanks to OPEC coming to an agreement on production over the weekend,” he said.

De Haan said OPEC plans to raise oil production by 400,000 bpd each month until 2022, which will return it to pre-COVID levels.

“It’s a positive development in light of U.S. gasoline demand which last week rose nearly 2 percent, which should act as a loose ceiling on the price of oil,” De Haan said. “And could mean we’re even closer to seeing a peak in the national average if we haven’t already.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded to a shooting Friday evening in the 1800 block of East Highland...
Shooting suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
Katie Black.
Police: Missouri woman killed boyfriend over texts to other woman
The company is seeing more people as lumber prices are going down.
Lumber prices tumbling down, companies starting to see more people
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships
A Miller County prosecutor has filed charges in a Lake Ozark shooting Thursday that ended with...
Man charged in Lake Ozark shooting at Bagnell Dam Strip

Latest News

Drivers in California were shocked to see a car flying off the highway.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Car careens off highway, flies through air in Calif.
A few scattered showers and thunderstorms today, then the heat returns.
Bryan's Monday forecast, July 19
Mayor Jim Strickland
Mayor Strickland releases candid video on violence in Memphis
Some Dexter residents may have to wait even longer for repairs following an EF2 tornado.
Some Dexter resident may have to wait longer for repairs after tornado